FM Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan-Latvia relations are strategic in nature

Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan-Latvia relations are strategic in nature,” said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at a press conference following his meeting with Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics in Baku.

The Minister noted that the official Riga supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Elmar Mammadyarov said the development of cooperation within the European Union was discussed at today`s meeting.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan and the EU have already started negotiations on a new partnership agreement.

“This agreement creates a good basis for a strategic partnership. We have already established a strategic partnership in the field of energy,” the FM added.

