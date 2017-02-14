Tickets for Eurovision 2017 to go on sale on February 14

Date: 13 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 13 AZERTAC

The first wave of the much anticipated ticket sales for the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 14th February from 19:15 CET. According to Eurovision.tv, up to 70,000 tickets for this year’s event in May, hosted at the International Exhibition Centre in Kyiv, Ukraine, will be sold across nine shows: six dress rehearsals, two Semi-Finals and the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest. Fans will be able to purchase tickets, priced at various levels between 8 and 500 Euros, on the ticketing website Concert.ua.

The National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (UA:PBC) is the Host Broadcaster of this year's Eurovision Song Contest and will be selling tickets for the event in conjunction with V Ticket, the owners of Concert.ua.

Jon Ola Sand, Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest said; "We are pleased that the tickets for this year’s Contest will be going on sale imminently after some delay. We have been assured by UA:PBC that they have found the right partner in concert.ua, and this is the best outlet for the vast array of Eurovision Song Contest fans, who are based all over the world, to purchase their tickets for the much anticipated event this year in Kyiv. We are sure that all those who are successful in purchasing tickets, will be welcomed to the host city and have a great time this May.”

The 62nd Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in Kyiv, Ukraine in May 2017 with a record equaling 43 participating countries. The Semi-Finals will take place on 9 and 11 May, with the Grand Final on 13 May.

