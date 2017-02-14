Date: 13 February 2017 22:46

Baku, February 13 AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker has met Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics.

Mr. Asadov stressed the role of the reciprocal visits in developing bilateral relations. The Speaker said reciprocal visits of the heads of the states contributed to boosting cooperation.

On importance of further expanding Azerbaijani-Latvian economic ties, Mr. Asadov highlighted Azerbaijan`s steadily development as well as the country`s role in ensuring the energy security of Europe. He also spoke about the inter-parliamentary ties.

The Speaker provided an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He noted Azerbaijan supports peaceful settlement of the conflict. “Latvia supports Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and also backs peaceful solving the problem,” he added.

Edgars Rinkevics, in turn, stressed the significance of reciprocal visits in terms of strengthening the bilateral ties. He also noted such meetings would contribute to further development of cooperation between the two countries.

Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker meets Latvian FM