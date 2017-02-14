Date: 13 February 2017 23:46

Baku, February 13, AZERTAC

“Latvia wants the EU and Azerbaijan to sign a new agreement,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics has told a press conference after meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

The Latvian FM said: “Relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union should be based on strategic partnership. We are preparing for the summit as part of the Eastern Partnership”. "We will try to ensure the signing of this document before the summit. We are also interested in cooperation in energy and transport fields between the EU and Azerbaijan,” he added.

FM Rinkevics: Latvia wants EU, Azerbaijan to sign new agreement