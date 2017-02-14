MTCHT cooperates with the European Union in the development of e-services and e-commerce

Date: 14 February 2017 18:34

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (MTCHT) jointly with the EU Delegation to the Republic of Azerbaijan organized a roundtable on the topic of “Development of e-services and e-commerce”. The event was attended by international experts, representatives of relevant state bodies and other organizations.



At the MTCHT’s initiative and with the support of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Azerbaijan, international expert Christian Rup was invited to our country for analysis of the situation in the field of e-services and e-commerce.



The European expert together with local experts conducted analysis of the current state of the legal and institutional framework in the field of electronic services, identified existing gaps and needs and prepared recommendations for improving the legal and institutional framework.



Christian Rup appraised highly the work done in this field in Azerbaijan. Then, he made a presentation at the event. During the event, extensive discussions on the current state and prospects of development of e-services and e-commerce in Azerbaijan were held.



It was noted that MTCHT implements systematic measures to improve and expand electronic services in the country, while giving special attention to strengthening of international cooperation.



Note that the Data Processing Centre of MTCHT is the operator of the E-government portal. The ministry acts as coordinator of the ongoing work in this area and is working closely with other government agencies on the formation of e-government and creation of the appropriate infrastructure.



427 different types of services rendered by 89 organizations, including 41 government agencies, are available on the portal. Of the 458 services approved by the Cabinet of Ministers, 332 are integrated into the portal.



Mobile versions of the portal were put into use for citizens in 2015 for iOS operating system and in 2016 for Android operating system, respectively.





