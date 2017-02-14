Training on EBSCO services held at BHOS

Date: 14 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 14, AZERTAC

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted a training session entitled “EBSCO Discovery Service (EDS): Scholarly Searching for Research and Education”. Regional Manager for CIS Countries of EBSCO Information Services (Prague, Czech Republic) Iryna Krejcarova and Director of SaaS Innovation Benelux, D-A-CH and Eastern Europe (Berlin, Germany) Roman Piontek conducted the training for teachers and second and third year students of the Higher School.

Opening the session, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that libraries operating today in the rapidly changing environment should actively introduce innovations and new methods to maintain their activities up to date. In his words, while advanced technology has been always used in the education process, recent development of information and communications technologies alongside Internet expansion have created new opportunities not only in this sphere, but also in the process of scholarly searching for information and research.

Speaking about successful cooperation between BHOS and EBSCO Information Service, Iryna Krejcarova said that the latter provides a range of library database services including an online research tool with access to the institution’s vast global resources. “Metadata found in EDS includes, among others, subject headings, full-text of articles, article titles, author(s) and journals. All leading universities around the world, such as, for example, Harvard University, Stanford University, and University of Pennsylvania, use this research service,” commented Iryna Krejcarova.

Director of SaaS Innovation Benelux, D-A-CH and Eastern Europe Roman Piontek reported that there are more than 20,000 content providers, six million books, more than 100 million articles, over 400,000 conference reports and resource materials from 50,000 journals in the EDS database.

During the session, practical training on usage of full-text EDS resources online for education and scientific research was conducted.

EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries Inc. and a leading provider of library database services. EBSCO Discovery Service, which is the company product, is used for scientific research in more than 8,600 universities around the world. At BHOS, the system has been implemented since 2015 and can be accessed from the Higher School’s website.

