Baku, February 14, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan national under-16 basketball team have won a silver medal at an international tournament held in Sarab, Iran.

Along with Azerbaijan, the tournament brought together teams from Iran, Iraq, Tabriz, Takestan and Sarab.

