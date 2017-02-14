AFFA official attends FIFA Executive Football Summit

Date: 14 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 14, AZERTAC

AFFA Deputy Secretary General Sarkhan Hajiyev is participating in FIFA Executive Football Summit in Doha, Qatar.

The two-day event chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino focuses on “FIFA 2.0 – The Vision for the Future” strategy, the “Forward” program, and development of children and youth football.

The summit brings together executives of football federations of Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Yemen, Qatar, Namibia, Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Denmark, Lithuania, Serbia, Sweden and Ukraine.