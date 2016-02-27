Date: 14 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 14 AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Embassy hosted an event commemorating 25th anniversary of Khojaly victims.

The event brought together ambassadors of foreign countries accredited in Jordan, members of Azerbaijan-Jordan Friendship Society, the country`s alumnus studied in Azerbaijan, and the Media.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Jordan Sabir Agabayov said the Kohjaly massacre perpetrated by the Armenian Armed Forces is the crime against the humanity.

“The Armenian military forces committed genocide in Khojaly on February 26, 1992. Some 613 people were killed, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old men. A total of 1,000 civilians were disabled during the genocide. Eight families were annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, and 25 lost both. Additionally, 1,275 peaceful residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 remains unknown.”

The event featured a demonstration of documentary on Khojaly massacre.

Khojaly victims commemorated in Jordan