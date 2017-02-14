Azerbaijan to send trade missions to five more countries in 2017

Date: 14 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan plans to send trade missions to five more countries this year, President of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Rufat Mammadov has told a joint meeting of the Azerbaijan Club of Exporters and the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM).

He said the trade missions will be dispatched to Russia, the USA, Qatar, Kazakhstan and China.

Mammadov said Azerbaijan has already sent trade missions to Germany, Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2017.

Last year saw Azerbaijani trade missions travel to China and the UAE, he added.

