Date: 14 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 14, AZERTAC

Chief of the Central Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense Natig Aliyev has met with a delegation led by representative of the United States European Command William Sumner.

They discussed the projects implemented in the field of military medicine, programs for prevention of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, responsive measures in light of the accidents involving hazardous substances and preparedness for natural disasters.

US delegation visits Central Medical Department of Defense Ministry