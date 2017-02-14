Date: 14 February 2017 21:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, whose country is celebrating its public holiday.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the public holiday of the Republic of Serbia,” the Azerbaijani President said in his letter.

“I believe that the friendly relations between our two countries, our cooperation, which is based on mutual trust and support, will continue to develop and expand in the best interests of our peoples,” the head of state said.

Azerbaijani President congratulates Serbian counterpart on public holiday