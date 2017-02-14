Sudanese President affirms support for Azerbaijan`s fair stance on Karabakh conflict

Date: 14 February 2017 21:46

Cairo, February 14, AZERTAC

President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir has affirmed his country`s backing for Azerbaijan`s fair position on its Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia as he received credentials of Azerbaijan`s incoming ambassador Tural Rzayev.

He said Sudan remains committed to UN Security Council`s resolutions on the dispute, but expressed his regret that the documents have been disregarded by Armenia so far.

The Sudanese President said his country is interested in developing its relations with Azerbaijan in political, economic, cultural and educational spheres. He praised high-profile international events held in Azerbaijan, saying they contribute to establishing peace around the world.

Ambassador Rzayev praised the Sudanese parliament`s recognizing Khojaly genocide.

He vowed to do his utmost to develop cooperation between the two countries.

Asya Hajizade

Special Correspondent

