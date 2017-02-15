Azerbaijani state to pay utility bills of IDPs living in dormitories, boarding houses

Date: 15 February 2017 01:46

Baku, February 14, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has amended a presidential decree, dated 23 January 2017, on the determination of a unified monthly allowance for IDPs and persons equated to them. Under the amendments, bills for utility services, including gas, electricity, water and sewage system, used by IDPs and persons equated with them living in places of temporary residence (former dormitories, boarding houses and other buildings), where the installation of meters is impossible, will be paid by the state.

In accordance with the amendments, bills for electricity consumed by IDPs and persons equated with them living in places of temporary residence with no gas supply will also be paid by the state starting from February 1.

The amendments also set a unified monthly allowance of 20 manats for this category of IDPs and persons equated with them.

