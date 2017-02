Armenian armed units violated ceasefire with Azerbaijan 32 times throughout the day

Date: 15 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 32 times throughout the day, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian armed forces, stationed in Armenia`s Berkaber, Paravakar villages in Ijevan district, Aygepar, Chinari villages in Berd district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located in Gizilhajili village and nameless hills in Gazakh district, Alibayli and Aghbulag villages in Tovuz district.

The ceasefire was also violated in Chilaburt village in Tartar district, Marzili village in Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village in Khojavand district, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages in Fuzuli district, Mehdili village in Jabrayil district, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

