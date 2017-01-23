OSCE to monitor Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Ziya Məmmədov, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 15 February 2017 12:46
Baku, February 15, AZERTAC
In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on February 16.
According to the press service of Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring will be held on the Azerbaijani side by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg .
On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Hristo Hristov.
