OSCE to monitor Azerbaijan-Armenia state border

Date: 15 February 2017 12:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia on February 16.

According to the press service of Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring will be held on the Azerbaijani side by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg .

On the Armenian side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Hristo Hristov.

