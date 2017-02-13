Diplomatic representatives of foreign countries and heads of international organizations in Azerbaijan visit Jojug Marjanli

Date: 15 February 2017 13:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

The State Committee on Deals of Refugees and IDPs has organized a visit of diplomatic representatives of foreign countries and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan to the liberated Jojug Marjanli village in Jabrayil district.

During the trip, the diplomats will view atrocities committed by Armenians in Jojug Marjanli village.

The visit was organized under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

