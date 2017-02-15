Work on increasing the number of data on the “Open Government Data” portal has started

Date: 15 February 2017 15:34

A meeting on the topic of “Open Government Data” was held at the Data Processing Centre of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.



During the meeting, which covered all MTCHT’s structures, issues relating to the “Open Government Data” portal, open data, mobile applications developed based on open data, profit brought by these applications to the world economy, increasing the number of open data on the portal, were extensively discussed.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Data Processing Centre Elchin Aliyev stressed that open data signify a new stage of development in the formation of E-government.



He said that the “Open Government Data” portal (data.gov.az), which was created at the expense of MTCHT’s internal resources and has been available to citizens for more than two years, now contains 25 different names of data.



Chief Expert of Data Processing Centre Nadir Rasulov also spoke at the meeting. He said that the Centre set the goal of increasing the number of open data.



“To achieve this goal, socially important data from all MTCHT’s structures must be converted to readable format by the computer program and must then be placed on the portal.”



Nadir Rasulov also said that organisations themselves decide what data they will make open and that the format of open data should correspond to the accepted technical requirements.



Then, a presentation on “Open Government Data” was made. The meeting participants were provided with detailed information on open government, open data and open services.



It was noted that support for entrepreneurs, development of start-ups and civil society are the main directions of open government data.



For this purpose, everyone must try to make sure that the data held in the organisation where he works have been placed on the “Open Government Data” portal and must support the development of this sphere.



Also, during the meeting, Head of the New Technologies Department of the Data Processing Centre Jamshid Nakhchivanski spoke in detail about making data open and technical issues relating to the portal.



Towards the end of the meeting, the participants received answers to their questions.





