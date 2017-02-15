Date: 15 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev said.

The Munich Security Conference will be held on February 17-19.

Azerbaijani FM to meet OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Munich