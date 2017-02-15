Azerbaijani FM to meet OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in Munich

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Ziya Məmmədov, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 15 February 2017 15:46
A+
A–
Baku, February 15, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev said.
The Munich Security Conference will be held on February 17-19.
15 February 2017 15:46
15 February 2017 13:46
15 February 2017 11:46