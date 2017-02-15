Virtual reality glasses adapted to the visually impaired

Date: 15 February 2017 18:34

American scientists have developed a prototype virtual reality glasses that are able to adapt to the user’s eyesight.



Existing models of virtual reality glasses cannot adapt to the user’s eyesight, so people with visual impairments have difficulty using these devices. Patients with presbyopia can’t focus even on close up objects, and the lack of depth of field in VR-technology can lead to eye fatigue of a healthy person.



In the new work, scientists from Dartmouth College and Stanford University were presented the technology of “display adaptive focus”. On its basis the authors constructed two prototypes of virtual reality glasses. The first used a liquid lens, and the computer changed the depth of field depending on the distance between the user and the virtual object.



The second prototype was created on the base glasses Samsung Gear VR and is equipped with technology oculography . In this case, the screen of the device physically moved by the drive than the simulated change of the distance to the object. The system is tracking the direction of gaze blurred background of the observed object, the result of which created the illusion of depth of field.





