Date: 15 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

Australian Senator Chris Back has highlighted Khojaly massacre in his speech during parliamentary debates. “In two weeks time the people of Azerbaijan will remember the 25th anniversary of what has been one of the more bloody events in their country's history, when more than 600 civilians, including women and children, were killed.” “This event took place on 25 and 26 February 1992, when the forces of the Armenian side, with the support of troops of the then-USSR, seized the town, a town of some 23,000 people. According to the Azerbaijanis, people were shot dead by Armenian soldiers or they froze to death.”

“This is a humanitarian crisis of the worst form. We know that without successful mediation ceasefire violations and renewed tensions will continue to threaten to reignite a military conflict in this place, as it will in others, between these countries and in this particular case that will only serve to destabilise the Caucasus region.” He said: “The area is now controlled by Armenia, and obviously ethnic Azerbaijanis believe they should have the opportunity to reside in this place.” “The deaths that occurred were desperately unfortunate—children, women, elderly people—and people were taken hostage. It behoves all of us through the UN and other agencies to try and stop events of this type,” he added.

Australian senator highlights Khojaly massacre during parliamentary debates