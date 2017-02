Date: 15 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani chess player Loghman Guliyev is among the leaders at the 7th Ferdowsi International Open Tournament in Mashhad, Iran.

After three rounds, Guliyev scored three points.

The tournament brings together 324 players from 18 countries.

The Swiss system tournament features 11 rounds.

