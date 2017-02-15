Date: 15 February 2017 19:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

Former Ukrainian presidents Leonid Kravchuk, Leonid Kuchma and Viktor Yushchenko will visit Azerbaijan to attend the 5th Global Baku Forum to be held on March 16-17.

The forum will discuss a wide range of issues, including future of transatlantic relations, fight against terrorism and role of China in international relations.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in partnership with the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Global Baku Forum will bring together presidents, scientists, prominent public and political figures.

Former Ukrainian presidents to attend 5th Global Baku Forum