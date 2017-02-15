Azerbaijani President congratulates Lithuanian counterpart on public holiday

Date: 15 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė as her country is celebrating its public holiday.

“I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania,” the Azerbaijani President said in his letter.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Lithuania friendship and cooperation, our constantly developing political, economic and cultural ties will further contribute to prosperity of our peoples,” the head of state said.

