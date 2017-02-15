Date: 15 February 2017 21:46

Baku, February 15 AZERTAC

President of Montenegro Filip Vujanović and his spouse Svetlana Vujanović will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the 5th Global Forum to be held in Baku on March 16-17.

The forum, titled “Future of foreign relations: Power and interests,” will be attended by the presidents of Macedonia, Latvia, and Albania, as well as current and former leaders of various countries.

Participants will discuss a range of issues including the future of transatlantic relations, the fight against terrorism, the role of China in international relations.

Montenegrin President to attend 5th Global Baku Forum