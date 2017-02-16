Date: 16 February 2017 01:46

Baku, February 15, AZERTAC

"Our visit to Jojug Marjanli village is very important as we can witness the truth with our own eyes," Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin has told journalists as diplomatic representatives of foreign countries and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan visited Jojug Marjanli village, which was retaken from Armenia.

He described the organization of the visit as an exemplary step. The ambassador said Russia will continue efforts to ensure a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Russian ambassador hails importance of diplomats` visit to Azerbaijani village of Jojug Marjanli