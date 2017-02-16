Date: 16 February 2017 12:34

Social media giant, Facebook has introduced many interesting features for its users. Especially for those who like to watch videos on Facebook. People like to spend their free time on Facebook by sharing audios, videos or making posts. More, this is the most used social media through which people stay connected with their loved ones. Now Facebook Video Update Brings Picture-in-Picture Mode, Autoplay Sound and more.



When we watch videos on Facebook, they play no sound by default. Users need to un-mute the video by themselves. So in the latest update of Facebook, the videos will play automatically with sound. If you want to mute the video, you have to do it by yourself. Moreover, if your phone is on silent mode, then definitely there will be no sound.



Other more surprising feature of Facebook is its picture-in-picture mode. So now, users can watch video in many video window and on the same time, can use the Facebook by scrolling the page. Moreover, users can watch the video if they close the Facebook on their mobile screen. Users need to close the video if they don’t want to watch it more.



One more feature in the latest Facebook Video update is that users can now watch the videos in full horizontal screen. So now you can watch videos in high quality and big screen.



Moreover, Facebook is launching new video apps for the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV. With these new apps, users can watch videos shared by thier friends and by the pages they follow. Further, they can also watch recommended videos based on their interests and the top live videos from around the world.





