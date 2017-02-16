Amazon Just Launched A Skype Competitor

Date: 16 February 2017 12:34

In its latest quest for world domination, Amazon just launched its competitor to Skype, WebEx, Google Hangouts etc. Named as — Amazon Chime — a video conferencing app that’s built on top of AWS, a cloud-computing services by Amazon. The company claims Chimes as a more modern, secure unified communications service that makes meetings easier and more efficient than ever before.



One can use Amazon Chime for online meetings, video conferencing, calls, chat, and to share content, both inside and outside your organization. With easy-to-use apps available for Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, meetings and chats are always synchronized, you can join meetings from any device, and you can switch seamlessly between devices anytime — even in the middle of a meeting. And, as Chime is a service offered by Amazon Web Services, where security is the highest priority, so one can feel confident you’re communicating securely.



Amazon Chime is available for free in a basic version, which includes video calls for up to two people. A more advanced service, Plus, which includes screen sharing and access to corporate directories, is available for $2.50 per user per month. A pro version is available for $15 per month, which allows video meetings for up to 100 people and personal meeting URLs.



Interestingly, another young Chime competitor Zoom had just raised a massive $100 million from Sequoia, last month. It had previously raised $45.5 million.



Amazon Chime is available on Mac, PC, Android, and iOS right out of the gate, and goes into a crowded space that includes Skype, Hangouts, and startups like Zoom.



Amazon says they built Chime to solve the biggest recurring pain-point of their (AWS) enterprise customers — video conferencing. So, they made Chime drop-dead easy to use for calls, chats, group conferences, screen shares, and more.





