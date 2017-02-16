The next issue of the ‘E-government’ bulletin has been released

Date: 16 February 2017 12:34

The 38th issue of "E-government" bulletin covering the final quarter of last year has been released by the Data Processing Centre (DPC) of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies (MTCHT) – the operator of the E-government portal.



The bulletin is published with the aim of informing the public about innovations taking place on the single portal and the work done.



The last issue of the bulletin covers the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On the approval of the Regulations on the "Electronic mortgage" system and information about the participation of the head of state at "Bakutel 2016" exhibition.



In addition, the bulletin holds detailed information about the contracts DPC signed with the Belorussian company AGAT-SYSTEM OJSC, Turkish companies HAVELSAN and TÜBİTAK BİLGEM and Microsoft Corporation.



The publication contains articles under the headings "Insurance companies begin implementing electronic signatures", "How to determine the authenticity of the document signed by the electronic signature", "The number of certificates integrated into the ‘E-government’ portal increased", "New services integrated into the ‘E-government’ portal", ‘"Speaking library’ for visually impaired people created", "Two more services of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism integrated into the ‘E-governmental’ portal".



The bulletin also provides information on the latest innovations in the field of formation of e-government and statistical information related to this area.



EGOV AR technology was used for the first time in this issue of the "E-government" bulletin. Thus, using EGOV AR mobile application readers will be able to see some of the material with image and sound.



EGOV AR mobile application running on Android and iOS operating systems is designed to inform users about the "Electronic government" portal, electronic signature and other projects. This mobile application converts images on the screen into live video.



Note that the bulletin is distributed free of charge, as well as posted on the portal in electronic form.



The 38th issue of the bulletin is available online here.





