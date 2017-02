Date: 16 February 2017 12:46

Baku, February 16, AZERTAC

Drilling of a new well was completed at Oil Rocks field. The well #2685, drilled from the platform #1954A at the order of Oil Rocks Oil and Gas Production Unit, has a capacity of 12 tons of oil in an interval of 1145-2240 meters and 1600 cubic meters of gas per day.

New well commissioned at Oil Rocks field