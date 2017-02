Date: 16 February 2017 12:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 16, AZERTAC

The Freestyle Wrestling World Cup has started in the Iranian city of Kermanshah.

The world`s eight top wrestling nations, including Iran, Russia, US, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Mongolia and India are contesting the medals of the two-day international event.

Azerbaijani wrestlers are placed in Pool A together with Russia, Georgia and the US.

Freestyle Wrestling World Cup kicks off in Iran