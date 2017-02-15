Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

President of Senate of Jordan to join 5th Global Baku Forum

Date: 16 February 2017 13:46

Baku, February 16 AZERTAC

President of the Senate of Jordan Faisal Al-Fayez will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the 5th Global Forum to be held in Baku on March 16-17.

The forum, titled “Future of foreign relations: Power and interests,” will be attended by the presidents of Montenegro, Macedonia, Latvia, and Albania, as well as current and former leaders of various countries.

Participants will discuss a range of issues including the future of transatlantic relations, the fight against terrorism, the role of China in international relations.


