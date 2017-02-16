Date: 16 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 16, AZERTAC

Official hashtags of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games were announced in order to draw public attention and to provide more information about the Games.

Every presented hashtag has its own unique meaning, and vary from one another. One should only take a photo or a video related to the Games and post it with suitable official hashtags to get featured on social media platforms of Baku 2017.

The most interesting and attention-grabbing photos will be selected and featured on official Facebook Page of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Below we have a list of official hashtags and their meanings:

#Baku2017 – This hashtag can be used for every photo or video taken on the Games

#TeamSolidarity – This is an official hashtag of Baku 2017 Volunteers

#BakuMascots – This is an official hashtag of Baku 2017 Mascots – Karabakh horses Inje and Jasur

#Baku2017Tickets – This is an official hashtag of Baku 2017 Tickets

#DiscoverBaku – This hashtag may be used by anyone who wants to share beautiful photos of Baku

#MyBaku2017 – This is the most interactive hashtag of Baku 2017. The most interesting photos and videos will be featured with this hashtag on the official Facebook page of Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Official hashtags of Baku 2017 announced