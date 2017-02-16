Date: 16 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has today met with a delegation led by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Department of Defense Joseph Dunford.

The Azerbaijani Defence Minister noted the successful development of military relations between the two countries. Hasanov spoke about military cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, in particular activity of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the NATO programs, as well as the contribution of Azerbaijan to NATO-led non-combat "Resolute Support" mission carried out in Afghanistan.

Touching upon the military and political situation in the region, Colonel General Hasanov emphasized the importance of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the norms of international law.

Joseph Dunford stressed that he is aware of the successful reforms implemented by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev in the Armed Forces, and hailed the participation of the country in the fight against terrorism, including the high level of professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

The sides also discussed Caspian security issues, non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, expansion of bilateral military relations between the two countries, as well as training and military education issues.

Azerbaijan, US discuss military cooperation