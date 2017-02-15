OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border ends without incident

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 16 February 2017 19:46
Baku, February 16, AZERTAC
In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.
On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg .
On the Armenian side, the monitoring was carried out by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Hristo Hristov.
