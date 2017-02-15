Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border ends without incident

Date: 16 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 16, AZERTAC

In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission has today conducted a monitoring on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry, the monitoring ended without an incident.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ghenadie Petrica and Peter Svedberg .

On the Armenian side, the monitoring was carried out by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Hristo Hristov.


Top news