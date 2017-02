Date: 16 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and the Ministry of Education will co-organize the first Congress of Young Scientists in October.

President of ANAS Akif Alizade said the congress will focus on a wide range of issues, including ways of developing youth policy and encouraging young researchers.

Baku to host first Congress of Young Azerbaijani Scientists