Date: 16 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 16, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Department of Defense Joseph Dunford and Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov have today met in Baku.

The military leaders discussed a variety of issues including the current state of U.S.-Russian military relations and the importance of consistent and clear military-to-military communication to prevent miscalculation and potential crises.

US, Russian military leaders meet in Baku