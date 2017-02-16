Date: 16 February 2017 20:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 16, AZERTAC

The ministries of foreign affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Palestine have today conducted political consultations.

Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Foreign Ministry Khalaf Khalafov, while Palestine by Assistant to the Palestinian Foreign Minister for Asia, Africa, and Austria Mazen Shamiyah.

Khalafov said that Azerbaijan-Palestine ties, which have historical roots, are developing successfully. He noted that Azerbaijan comprehensively supports Palestine at the international level.

The Deputy FM briefed Mazen Shamiyah on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mazen Shamiyah said Palestine is interested in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas. He stressed that Palestine lauded Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid and support at the international level.

The Assistant to the Palestinian Foreign Minister said his country backs Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Khalafov hailed Azerbaijan’s role and importance in strengthening the Islamic solidarity among Muslim states, emphasizing 2017 was declared a “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev’s order. He noted that Azerbaijan will host the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017.

The sides also discussed how to expand Azerbaijan-Palestine cooperation in the agricultural, humanitarian, tourism, cultural and educational fields.

Azerbaijani, Palestinian foreign ministries hold political consultations