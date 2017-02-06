Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany on working visit

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany on working visit

Date: 16 February 2017 20:46

A+
A

Munich, February 16, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in the Federal Republic of Germany on a working visit to attend the 53rd Munich Security Conference.

At Munich International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials.


AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany on working visit
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev met with King Philippe of Belgium VIDEO
06.02.2017 [14:22]
President Ilham Aliyev met with King Philippe of Belgium VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium VIDEO
05.02.2017 [18:15]
President Ilham Aliyev visited monument to outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev attended groundbreaking ceremony of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant VIDEO
11.01.2017 [13:05]
President Ilham Aliyev attended groundbreaking ceremony of Ordubad Hydroelectric Power Plant VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Regional Data and International Commutation Centers of Ministry of Communications and High Technologies VIDEO
05.12.2016 [11:58]
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Regional Data and International Commutation Centers of Ministry of Communications and High Technologies VIDEO



Tags:  President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany on working visit

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news