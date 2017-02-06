President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany on working visit

Date: 16 February 2017 20:46

Munich, February 16, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in the Federal Republic of Germany on a working visit to attend the 53rd Munich Security Conference.

At Munich International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials.

