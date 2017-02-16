AZALJET launches new flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan's regions

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 16 February 2017 21:46
Baku, February 16, AZERTAC
AZALJET (low-cost brand of Azerbaijan Airlines) will launch regular flights from Moscow Vnukovo Airport to Azerbaijani regions - Ganja and Gabala starting March 15.
Moscow-Ganja flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Moscow-Gabala flights - on Thursdays by Airbus A320 aircrafts.
Departure from Vnukovo International Airport (VKO) - at 15:10 local time, arrival at Gabala International Airport (GBB) and Ganja International Airport (KVD) at 20:30. The return flights from Gabala and Ganja will depart at 20:30, arrive in Moscow - at 22:20 local time.
Airfare starts from 49 euro (one way). The cost of baggage per kilo will be 2 euros.
Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az, purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.
Passengers can take advantage of AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program on these flights. Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet.
Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.