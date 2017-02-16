Azerbaijanis hold protest rally on 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide in Munich

Date: 16 February 2017 21:46

Munich, February 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijanis have held a protest rally to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide in Munich, Germany. Held outside Bayerischer Hof hotel, which hosts annual Munich Security Conference, the rally involved more than 250 Azerbaijanis living in Europe.

The rally was co-organized by European Azerbaijanis Congress, Bielefeld Azerbaijan Cultural Center, Baku Nurnberg Cultural and Educational Society, as well as Munich-based Turkish diaspora organizations.

The protesters held up posters and chanted slogans such as “Justice for Khojaly!”, “Armenia, stop occupation and terror!”, “We will certainly liberate our lands!”, “Freedom for Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev!”, “Khojaly genocide is a crime against humanity!”, “We say no to terrorism and genocide!”.

