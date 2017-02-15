Azerbaijani FM discusses Karabakh conflict with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Date: 17 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Richard Hoagland (the United States of America), as well as Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Munich.

They highlighted the necessity of intensifying the talks on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a follow up to discussions of Presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in Saint Petersburg.

Minister Mammadyarov underlined the necessity of stepping up the efforts to start the substantive talks with a view to achieve progress in the conflict settlement process.

