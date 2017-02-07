Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

Azeri Light crude sells for $56.74

Azeri Light crude sells for $56.74

Date: 17 February 2017 11:46

A+
A

Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

The price of oil changed in the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil increased $0.07 to stand at $53.43. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.10 to trade at $55.75.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.23 to stand at $56.74 on the world markets.


AZERTAG.AZ :Azeri Light crude sells for $56.74
Related news
Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 20
07.02.2017 [10:55]
Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 20
Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 47
02.02.2017 [12:01]
Azeri Light crude sells for $57, 47
Azeri Light oil price rises on world markets
31.01.2017 [10:35]
Azeri Light oil price rises on world markets
Oil prices change on world markets
19.01.2017 [10:50]
Oil prices change on world markets


Tags:  Azeri Light crude sells for 5674

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news