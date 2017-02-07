Azeri Light crude sells for $56.74

Date: 17 February 2017 11:46

Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

The price of oil changed in the world markets.

On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil increased $0.07 to stand at $53.43. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.10 to trade at $55.75.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.23 to stand at $56.74 on the world markets.

