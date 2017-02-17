Georgia-Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation to contribute to strengthening of security in region

Date: 17 February 2017 12:46

Tbilisi, February 17, AZERTAC

Georgia's Minister for Defense Levan Izoria has met his Turkish counterpart, Fikri Işık in the Brussels.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, at the meeting the sides agreed to sign a trilateral memorandum of cooperation in the field of defense among Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. According to the ministers, the trilateral cooperation will contribute to the strengthening of security in the region. The Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey will sign the memorandum in May this year at a meeting in Tbilisi.

Khatai Azizov

Special correspondent

