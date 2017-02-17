Date: 17 February 2017 15:46

Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

Italy’s reigning national champions Imoco Volley Conegliano will be playing host to the Final Four of the 2017 CEV Volleyball Champions League – Women.

The much-anticipated Volleyball party featuring the four top teams in Europe will be taking place on April 22-23 at Palaverde in Treviso, one of Europe’s “Volleyball temples”, which for many years hosted the home matches of Sisley Treviso. Many still remember Sisley as one of the most successful men’s Volleyball teams of the 90s and of the past decade as well.

Imoco Volley are making this season their second appearance in Europe’s elite club competition and will be trying to emulate Pomi Casalmaggiore – the Italian sensation that last season played host to the Final Four in Montichiari and eventually seized the most coveted crown in European Volleyball.

The home tournament at Palaverde will coincide with Imoco Volley’s first participation in a Final Four – as back in 2014 they lost to Russia’s Omichka Omsk region at the Golden Set in the Playoffs 12.

The women’s Final Four will take place one week before the respective men’s event, which Sir Sicoma Colussi Perugia will be hosting at the iconic Palalottomatica in Rome.

As a result, fans can look forward to two consecutive weekends of world-class Volleyball in Italy, with Treviso offering plenty of opportunities for their free time as well – the city lies only 30 km west of Venice, one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

It is the third time a women’s Final Four takes place in Italy since the CEV Volleyball Champions League was established in the 2000-2001 season – after Perugia and Montichiari played host to the 2009 and 2016 Finals, respectively. On both occasions, Italian teams emerged victorious with Volley Bergamo and Pomi Casalmaggiore using the home-soil advantage to crown themselves as Europe’s “Volleyball queens”.

Italy to host CEV women’s Final Four