Azerbaijan, Iran discuss inter-parliamentary ties

Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with Minister of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

The Speaker stressed the role of the reciprocal visits of the heads of the states in boosting relations between the two countries. “There are fruitful relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in field of justice,” he added.

On inter-parliamentary ties, the Speaker highlighted the operation of friendship groups in the parliaments of both countries.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi, in turn, said that he is deeply impressed with the great changes that have taken place in the country ever since. The minister said there were wide opportunities for deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran. He said declaring the year 2017 a year of Islamic Solidarity is an important step taken by President Ilham Aliyev.

They also discussed a range of issues including struggle against the terrorism, as well as cause and consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi said Iran supports Azerbaijan`s just position in solving the problem.

Ambassador of Iran to the country Javad Jahangirzadeh was also present in the meeting.

