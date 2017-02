Date: 17 February 2017 18:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

A delegation of Azerbaijani businessmen led by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev will pay a working visit to Ardabil and Urmia, Iran, on February 22-24.

The visit will see the Azerbaijani entrepreneurs attend a business forum and hold bilateral meetings with their Iranian counterparts.

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to visit Iran