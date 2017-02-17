Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Şahin Zəkizadə, Məzənnə, Hava haqqında, Neftin qiyməti

President Ilham Aliyev met with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Munich

President Ilham Aliyev met with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Munich

Date: 17 February 2017 19:46

A+
A

Munich, February 17, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Munich.

The sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are developing successfully in various areas, adding there are opportunities for the expansion of the bilateral ties even further. They stressed that there is good potential for developing relations in cotton-growing, cement production, health and transport sectors. The presidents discussed introduction of Azerbaijani brand “ASAN xidmet” experience in Afghanistan. The sides stressed the importance of intensifying reciprocal visits in order to develop the bilateral bonds.

They also agreed to take certain steps to expand trade relations and export-import operations between the two countries.


AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev met with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Munich
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic
17.02.2017 [15:27]
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic
President Ilham Aliyev attended roundtable of Munich Security Conference
17.02.2017 [13:46]
President Ilham Aliyev attended roundtable of Munich Security Conference
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany on working visit VIDEO
16.02.2017 [19:53]
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Germany on working visit VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources in Davos VIDEO
18.01.2017 [11:45]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources in Davos VIDEO




Tags:  President Ilham Aliyev met with Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Munich

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news