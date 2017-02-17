Date: 17 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

BP and its co-venturers in the joint ventures that it operates today celebrated the second graduation of BP and co-venturers-sponsored technicians training. 47 graduates today received their certificates in a BP-hosted event in Baku.

The project is part of BP and co-venturers’ commitment to co-operating with SOCAR in the training and development of national workforce involved in petroleum operations in Azerbaijan.

As part of this commitment, BP and its co-venturers have been providing vocational and technical discipline training support to a large group of representatives of the local communities over the past two years. These mainly include communities residing in the neighbourhood of the Sangachal Terminal - Sangachal, Umid, Azimkend and Gobustan settlements.

The trainings have been provided at SOCAR’s Regional Technical Training Centre in Gobustan. To date BP and its co-venturers have sponsored 126 technicians training at the Centre - 79 in 2015, and 47 in 2016. This sponsorship has mainly covered the trainees’ 10-month tuition fees.

Second graduation of BP and co-venturers-sponsored technicians training