Date: 17 February 2017 20:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Internal Affairs Ramil Usubov has met Minister of Justice of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

The Minister said relations between both countries have historical and deep roots.

Mr. Usubov highlighted the socio-political developments after the country gained its state independence, the enormous efforts the national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev made for construction of legal-democratic state, the socio-economic reforms conducted under his leadership, as well as the reforms in the legal-enforcement bodies to establish stability in the country. He underlined that after the restoration of Azerbaijan`s independence national leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundations of fraternal relations between the two countries. “These ties are today being expanded thanks to the heads of state.”

Mr. Usubov also hailed potential opportunities of joint cooperation, adding bilateral beneficial relations will serve to interests of both countries and nations.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi said he is deeply impressed with the great changes that have taken place in the country ever since.

The Minister also said stability, prosperity in both countries will positively serve to security in the region.

Ambassador of Iran to the country Javad Jahangirzadeh was also present in the meeting.

Azerbaijan`s Interior Minister meets Iranian Minister of Justice